Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Bilal Ashraf named sexiest Pakistani man in the world

3 hours ago
Bilal Ashraf named sexiest Pakistani man in the world

It seems that the shirtless number Dharak Bharak has worked for Pakistani actor Bilal Ashraf. The Superstar actor has secured the seventh spot in the famous Eastern Eye Sexiest Asian Men list of 2019.

He is the only Pakistani to make it into the top 10 of a list based on votes from fans around the world.

“I am beyond humbled to be featured as part of a list among such legendary gentlemen and that, year on year, has generated so much attention globally,” Bilal told the British Asian publication. “This has come to me as an amazing surprise and such moments make the struggle and commitment we all put into our work all worth the while. This encourages me to try my best to further myself in my field. I’m extremely grateful for this recognition.”

Ashraf made a debut in renowned director Jami’s Operation 021. He made his name and fame as a promising star in Janaan, released in 2016.

However, his first major breakthrough in the industry was Superstar in which he appeared opposite Mahira Khan. Superstar is still running in Pakistani cinemas.

The British Asian publication issues its annual list of the top 50 sexiest men and woman of Asia. The recent poll is the 16th edition.

This year Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan topped the list and Shahid Kapoor came in second. Tiger Shroff entered the top 10 for the first time and came in fourth. Pop singer Zayn Malik came fifth and TV star Harshad Chopda was ranked sixth.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Bilal Ashraf Mahira Khan superstar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
Late Amjad Sabri's voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church
Late Amjad Sabri’s voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3
Blue Butterfly’s video not for Pakistani audience, says Danyal Zafar
Blue Butterfly’s video not for Pakistani audience, says Danyal Zafar
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.