Bilal Ashraf named sexiest Pakistani man in the world

It seems that the shirtless number Dharak Bharak has worked for Pakistani actor Bilal Ashraf. The Superstar actor has secured the seventh spot in the famous Eastern Eye Sexiest Asian Men list of 2019.

He is the only Pakistani to make it into the top 10 of a list based on votes from fans around the world.

“I am beyond humbled to be featured as part of a list among such legendary gentlemen and that, year on year, has generated so much attention globally,” Bilal told the British Asian publication. “This has come to me as an amazing surprise and such moments make the struggle and commitment we all put into our work all worth the while. This encourages me to try my best to further myself in my field. I’m extremely grateful for this recognition.”

Ashraf made a debut in renowned director Jami’s Operation 021. He made his name and fame as a promising star in Janaan, released in 2016.

However, his first major breakthrough in the industry was Superstar in which he appeared opposite Mahira Khan. Superstar is still running in Pakistani cinemas.

The British Asian publication issues its annual list of the top 50 sexiest men and woman of Asia. The recent poll is the 16th edition.

This year Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan topped the list and Shahid Kapoor came in second. Tiger Shroff entered the top 10 for the first time and came in fourth. Pop singer Zayn Malik came fifth and TV star Harshad Chopda was ranked sixth.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.