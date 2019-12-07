Bilal Abbas thanks Naumaan Ijaz for being his mentor 

Bilal Abbas Khan revealed what an amazing mentor and teacher Naumaan Ijaz is.

“While [we were] shooting for O Rangreza, he was the one who actually taught me how to switch expressions, focus on reaction more than delivering lines,” he wrote on Instagram, followed by a picture with Naumaan.

Bilal said the experienced actor is an institution and inspiration for a lot of actors like him.

The picture he shared was from an upcoming project, which he didn’t reveal much about. “Not allowed to reveal much detail about this project but just couldn’t resist sharing this one,” he added.

Naumaan also posted a picture with Bilal.

The two shared the screen in O Rangreza. Naumaan is currently shooting a web-series with Saba Qamar.

