Ayeza Khan slapped ‘for real’ in Meray Paas Tum Ho

Meray Paas Tum is trending for many reasons. One of them is the viral slaps in the show.

Last week, producers had hinted at the ‘surprise entry’ of a new character in the show. That character was Shehwar’s (played by Adnan Siddiqui) wife, Maham (Savera Nadeem).

In the recent episode, Mehwish (Ayeza Khan) had convinced Shehwar to marry her. While she was getting ready for her nikkah, an unexpected guest visits her.



Maham, who had just returned from the US to discover her husband’s marriage plans, entered Ayeza’s bedroom and slapped her as soon as she saw her, and said “I am Shehwar’s wife.”

Savera, in an interview with Something Haute, revealed that the slap was very much real. “I don’t believe in fake slaps and this is the only way I know how to act.”

She said Ayeza had also agreed to it. “Ayeza for all for it..We wanted it [the slap] to be realistic.”

“The slap was justified for Maham,” Savera said, adding Shehwar and Maham were in a long distance marriage, and there are some expectations attached it.

However, when asked if Maham would give the same treatment to her husband as well, Savera said “Probably not, as that’s not who Maham is.”

Talking about her theatre days, Savera said she used to insist that fellow actors slap her if a scene required her character to be slapped.

She continued saying that a lot channels have restricted men hitting women on TV, which she thought was a great step forward.

