Singer Atif Aslam’s family is growing. He announced the birth of his son in an Instagram post on Saturday.

He said the mother and baby were both fine and asked people to keep his family in their prayers.

Aslam and his wife Sara already have a four-year-old son named Ahad, whom he often posts adorable pictures of.

There is no news on what his newborn has been named yet.

