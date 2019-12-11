Wednesday, December 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Asim Azhar set to collaborate with American band Krewalla

29 mins ago
Asim Azhar set to collaborate with American band Krewalla

Singer and actor Asim Azhar has achieved another milestone as the news of his collaboration with American electronic dance music (EDM) band, Krewella broke out.

The singer worked together with Krewella on one of their songs Paradise in their new album ‘zer0’. This is one of the very first collaborations between a Pakistani artist and an American EDM band.

The band took to social media to share the exciting news with their fans. They also listed the 11 songs and we can clearly spot Asim’s name at the fifth spot.

Formed in 2007, Krewella consists of sisters Jahan and Yasmine Yousaf, whose father is of Pakistani descent. Their music is a blend of self-produced electro house and dubstep, with influences of many other EDM styles.

The album is scheduled to be out on January 31. Wait till next year to listen to Paradise.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Asim Azhar Krewella
 
