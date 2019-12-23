Monday, December 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Anti-CAA protest more important than Dabangg 3 earnings: Sonakshi Sinha

1 hour ago
Anti-CAA protest more important than Dabangg 3 earnings: Sonakshi Sinha

Photo: AFP

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha wants people to get over the talk of opening day collections of Dabangg 3 and talk about India’s controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

She says that at this point of time, discussions about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the ensuing nationwide protests are more important than any talk of opening day collections. According to film trade, the box office collection of the Salman Khan and Sinha starrer has been hit by the protests.

“We all know what is going on in the entire country,” she said, referring to the CAA protests. “I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with the audience’s response to our film. At this moment, the entire country has come together on this matter [CAA protests] and it is more important than a film.”

She went on to say that she is with the people of the country who are protesting and no one can snatch away this right from the citizens of India. Sinha added that the big celebrities who have still not come out to support the protests or speak out on the matter might have their own views. 

Dabangg 3 collected INR 245 million at the box-office on its first day of release and added an INR 247.5 million on Saturday.

 The film also faced an early hiccup when reports of it being leaked online came out. “I don’t know since how long we are urging the audience not to watch pirated films because it affects our industry in a negative way,” said Sinha, while interacting with the media at a Christmas event with underprivileged kids of Angel Xpress Foundation.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by brothers Salman and Arbaz Khan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
caa sonakhshi sinha
 
