Alia Bhatt, Ranbir to get married in Indian-administered Kashmir?

Ever since Indian actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their relationship official, a lot of speculations about their wedding are making rounds.

According to recent reports, the couple will tie the knot next year. Mumbai Mirror reported that the wedding will take place in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The reason they chose Kashmir was because Alia fell in love with the valley during shooting for film Raazi, said the report.

However, no official announcement has been made by the star duo.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are shooting for Brahmastra, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

