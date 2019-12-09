Ali Gul Pir trolls Priyanka Chopra on Instagram

Ali Gul Pir is not one to hold back on the outrageous. The Pakistani rapper and comedian turned his attention to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra on Instagram on Sunday by trolling her outfit from this year’s MET Gala with a very specific caption.

It wasn’t an ordinary troll. With Ali, it never is. Captioning the post on Instagram with “When you’re done venting”, the Waderai Ka Beta did a mock dress up of Chopra, clad in the same outfit, hairdo, and makeup that lit the fashion world and social media in May 2019. While he did not wear the Dior-designed dramatic caged dress, his imitation was to get her attention for shutting down journalist Ayesha Malik at Beautycon in Los Angeles in August.

Speaking to Samaa Digital, the musician said he wanted to give a “befitting reply” to Chopra for her response to Malik. It may be recalled here that Pakistani-American journalist Malik questioned the actor for her publicly tweeted support for the Indian Armed Forces alleged aerial strikes in Pakistan following the Pulwama attack. In response, Nick Jonas’s wife began by saying she would respond when Malik was done venting. She then her “don’t yell girl, don’t embarrass yourself”.

Priyanka received a barrage of criticism for her comments in her capacity as UNICEF Ambassador for Peace.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this 👌🏽 close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

Ali added that the purpose of this picture was Chopra’s response to Malik’s questions. “The caption has been written with the same type of sarcasm that Priyanka used in her reply to the journalist. She could have responded in an appropriate manner.”

When asked why he waited so long to call Chopra out, Ali said he had already thought of the idea but was busy working on his latest song, Karlay Jo Karna Hai. “I wanted to call her out using my style of work.”

Turning his attention to other Bollywood personalities, the rapper said he would troll them as well for their “overly weird sense of fashion”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.