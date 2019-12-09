Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ali Gul Pir trolls Priyanka Chopra on Instagram

9 mins ago
Ali Gul Pir trolls Priyanka Chopra on Instagram

Ali Gul Pir is not one to hold back on the outrageous. The Pakistani rapper and comedian turned his attention to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra on Instagram on Sunday by trolling her outfit from this year’s MET Gala with a very specific caption.

It wasn’t an ordinary troll. With Ali, it never is. Captioning the post on Instagram with “When you’re done venting”, the Waderai Ka Beta did a mock dress up of Chopra, clad in the same outfit, hairdo, and makeup that lit the fashion world and social media in May 2019. While he did not wear the Dior-designed dramatic caged dress, his imitation was to get her attention for shutting down journalist Ayesha Malik at Beautycon in Los Angeles in August.

Speaking to Samaa Digital, the musician said he wanted to give a “befitting reply” to Chopra for her response to Malik. It may be recalled here that Pakistani-American journalist Malik questioned the actor for her publicly tweeted support for the Indian Armed Forces alleged aerial strikes in Pakistan following the Pulwama attack. In response, Nick Jonas’s wife began by saying she would respond when Malik was done venting. She then her “don’t yell girl, don’t embarrass yourself”.

Priyanka received a barrage of criticism for her comments in her capacity as UNICEF Ambassador for Peace.

Ali added that the purpose of this picture was Chopra’s response to Malik’s questions. “The caption has been written with the same type of sarcasm that Priyanka used in her reply to the journalist. She could have responded in an appropriate manner.”

When asked why he waited so long to call Chopra out, Ali said he had already thought of the idea but was busy working on his latest song, Karlay Jo Karna Hai. “I wanted to call her out using my style of work.”

Turning his attention to other Bollywood personalities, the rapper said he would troll them as well for their “overly weird sense of fashion”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Ali Gul Pir Priyanka Chopra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Hair, Treatment
 
MOST READ
FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to yet another slap...
Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to yet another slap  
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
Late Amjad Sabri's voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church
Late Amjad Sabri’s voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.