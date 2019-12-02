Akcent refuses to perform in Faisalabad over ‘non-professional’ organisers

Adrian Sina, a member of Romanian band Akcent, refused on Sunday to perform in Faisalabad because of what he said were ‘non-professional’ organisers.

After performing in Lahore and Bahawalpur, the band announced the change of plan on their Facebook page, claiming that they have been scammed.

Earlier, Sina had a ‘fantastic tea’ with Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General Asif Ghafoor in Rawalpindi. Following this, they announced their concert dates as a part of the winter Pakistan Tour.

Akcent had also announced that their biggest show of the year will happen in Karachi on December 7, 2019. The pop band has a massive fan following in the country.

