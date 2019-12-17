Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Entertainment

Aiman Khan now has 5 million followers on Instagram

2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/Aiman Khan

Pakistani actor Aiman Khan now has five million followers on Instagram, becoming the second Pakistani actor to hit the milestone.

Earlier in October, Superstar Mahira Khan became the first Pakistani actor to reach five million followers.

Taking to her social media, Aiman thanked her fans for their love and support.

Aiman’s popularity is growing each day despite her taking a break from showbiz following her daughter, Amal’s birth in August 2019. She tied the knot with actor Muneeb Butt in November last year.

The couple made headlines last year for their extravagant wedding. They had a total of eight events that started in November and ended in December.

After Mahira Khan, Aimen is closely followed by Sajal Aly and Minal Khan, both have 4.4 million Instagram followers currently.

AIman Khan Mahira Khan Muneeb Butt
 
