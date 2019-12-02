Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary

Pakistani actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are celebrating a year of togetherness and in the last one year, have left the internet drooling over their love.

On Sunday, Butt wished the Baandi actor a happy first wedding anniversary on Instagram, wondering how time has gone by so quickly.

Don’t worry, Aiman didn’t forget about the anniversary as she also posted a throwback picture from their honeymoon.

Aiman and Muneeb were blessed with a baby girl on August 30 and Butt had taken to Instagram to announce the birth of Amal. He said the feeling of becoming a dad was “indescribable”.

The couple had also made headlines last year for their extravagant wedding. They had a total of eight events that started in November and ended in December.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.