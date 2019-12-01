Sunday, December 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
Aima Baig is all smiles in picture with Shahbaz Shigri

2 hours ago
Aima Baig is all smiles in picture with Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig has garnered a lot of fans for her unique vocals and song choices. The singer never fails to impress her two million followers on Instagram by keeping them updated on her life. 

She posted a picture with actor Shahbaz Shigri, with the caption: “Probably, Shigri cracking some dad joke, with no element of humor in it, which makes it even funnier.
P.S that’s us at all times.”

The same picture was shared by Shigri. “She’s either laughing at my freshly cracked dad joke, or she’s laughing at how ridiculous and lame I am. Either way, she’s smiling and that’s all that really matters,” he wrote.

People have been speculating that the two are in a relationship.

The duo frequently posts pictures together and have been spotted together at events too.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
