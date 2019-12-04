Adnan Siddiqui shares a special message from a fan

His drama Meray Paas Tum Ho is making waves

The star-studded cast (Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan) have garnered even more fans with their performances. Adnan shared a video of a very special fan on Instagram.

“I was walking outside my house, when he spotted me. In this video he’s expressing in a very unique way how he liked it when Shehwaar got hit by Danish,” the caption read.

In sign language, a man excitedly describes the scene where Danish goes to Shehwar’s office and decides to confront him.

Adnan said the very special reaction touched his heart and he is humbled to have met this gentleman. "Mere Paas Tum Ho has garnered me a lot of appreciation and response and I’m very thankful to all of you," he added.

The story of the drama revolves around Mehwish (Ayeza) who has left her husband Danish (Humayun) for his boss Shehwar (Adnan) because he is wealthy.

The Khalilur Rehman Qamar drama has become very popular thanks to its plot and screenplay.