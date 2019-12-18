Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Abrarul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court

2 hours ago
A petition has been filed in Lahore’s civil court against singer Abrarul Haq for his latest wedding song Chamkeeli.

The petition, submitted by lawyer Rana Adnan Asghar, stated that the song is promoting a “disrespectful” attitude for men and women and therefore, it should be removed from YouTube. He also wants the singer to apologise for the song.

The track features Mehwish Hayat as Chamkeeli, an excited bride who has come to groom YouTube star Shahveer’s place for his rukhsati. Asghar claims that the song ridiculed the men.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till December 20.  

Haq dropped Chamkeeli on December 7.





 

 
 
 
 
 
 
