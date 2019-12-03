Abrar Ul Haq’s ‘Chamkeeli’ will be your new wedding jam

Mehwish Hayat, Shahveer Jafry pair up for music video

The singer posted a teaser of the song on Instagram and it sure has us excited for the full video. It is expected to be released on December 7.

Chamkeeli's music video features Mehwish Hayat and Shahveer Jafry as a married couple. The Load Wedding starlet dons a red bridal dress with black glasses, while the internet sensation rocked a sherwani. Abrar, too, joins the duo in the video.

The sneak-peek of the song was shared by Shahveer a month ago. The YouTuber even posted a sweet message for the actor after the wrap-up. “It was wonderful getting married to you [Mehwish Hayat],” he wrote in the caption. “See you again sometime.”