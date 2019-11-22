Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Zara Noor Abbas joins hands with UNHCR to empower refugees

36 mins ago
Ehd e Wafa actor Zara Noor Abbas joined hands with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on Thursday to empower refugees residing in Pakistan.

Taking to her social media accounts, Abbas penned a heartfelt note for the refugees.

She announced that she has joined hands with UNHCR along with designer Huma Adnan. “Glad to join hands with Huma Adnan and the UNHCR to create this bridge for these superhuman beings to cross. Wish us luck and love!”

Adnan runs Craft Stories to empower refugee artisans and make them experts in stitching and finishing a whole piece of jewellery into sellable products.

Earlier, Humsafar actor Mahira Khan was appointed as a National Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR. Prior to this appointment, she visited with Afghan refugees in Peshawar as part of a high-profile UN delegation. She has also spoken up for the needs of more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan in media interviews.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
unhcr Zara Noor Abbas
 
