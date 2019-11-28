Thursday, November 28, 2019  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Fashion

Yves Saint Laurent jacket fetches record sum

2 mins ago
Yves Saint Laurent jacket fetches record sum

Photo: CHRISTIE'S

A richly embroidered jacket by Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” was sold at auction Wednesday for 382,000 euros ($420,000), a record for a garment from the celebrated French designer.

The jacket, which was once modelled on the catwalk by supermodel Naomi Campbell, had been expected to fetch between 80,000-120,000 euros at the Christie’s sale.

It was bought by the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia.

The bright yellow and orange jacket took haute couture embroiderers Maison Lesage more than 600 hours to stitch by hand, according to the YSL museum’s website. It was part of Saint Laurent’s 1988 spring/summer collection.

Only four of the sequined jackets, which are lined with silk, were ever made.

Saint Laurent’s 1988 collection also featured an equally detailed jacket honouring another flower-themed van Gogh canvas, “Irises”.

The blue and purple garment was auctioned for 175,500 euros — four times the guide price — in January out of the closet of Lebanese-born entrepreneur Mouna Ayoub, one of the world’s richest women.

“I have always been fascinated by painting, so it was only natural that it should inspire my creations,” the designer wrote in a catalogue for a 2004 Paris exhibition.

Yves Saint Laurent died in 2008, aged 71.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
