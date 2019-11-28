Thursday, November 28, 2019  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Yeh Dil Mera ticks all the right boxes of romantic-thriller

46 mins ago
Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir are back on the screen together in a never-seen-before Pakistani drama. 

The romantic-thriller Yeh Dil Mera has been written by Farhat Ishtiaq, who was earlier criticized for the problematic storyline of the show, which people judged by a scene in its trailer.

However, after watching the drama, many would agree that that is not the case.

The show highlights the importance of consent and Ahad’s character Amaan approaches his lady love through the right ways. Sajal’s character Noor is also no damsel in distress.

In Episode 5, Amaan and Noor are both in a lift, when Amaan asks Noor if he could come down with her. But as soon as Noor says no, he leaves her alone.

The two actors have delivered commendable performances, which make the show fascinating to watch.

Both Sajal and Ahad’s characters in Yeh Dil Mera are complex. Manipulative, shrewd and twisted, Amaan is a young entrepreneur who has many layers to his personality.

Sajal is a pampered girl, who is still in university. She suffers from mental disturbances (because of her past) and gets claustrophobic in closed spaces.

The storyline is definitely intriguing, as there are mysteries and untold backstories of the characters that keeps you on your toes.

Ahad Raza Mir Sajal Ali Yeh Dil Mera
 
