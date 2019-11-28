Yeh Dil Mera ticks all the right boxes of romantic-thriller

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir are back on the screen together in a never-seen-before Pakistani drama.

The romantic-thriller Yeh Dil Mera has been written by Farhat Ishtiaq, who was earlier criticized for the problematic storyline of the show, which people judged by a scene in its trailer.

However, after watching the drama, many would agree that that is not the case.

The show highlights the importance of consent and Ahad’s character Amaan approaches his lady love through the right ways. Sajal’s character Noor is also no damsel in distress.

Amaan also did what any responsible person will do, he made sure Aina had a driver waiting for her and later called her LANDLINE (not her cell given she’s hasn’t given him that number) to make sure she’s okay. These tiny little things matter. #YehDilMera @FarhatIshtiaq — aina ki protection squad (@SunoMili) November 27, 2019

Amazing. Can’t wait. Here’s what I love about the show #YeDliMera so far – helps destigmatize #MentalHealth

– has an empowered, urban girl who’s NOT a damsel in distress

– has plenty of mystery

– storyline’s not giving away evth so far. And of course the splendid @ahadrazamir https://t.co/gdY12uY9bR — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) November 26, 2019

In Episode 5, Amaan and Noor are both in a lift, when Amaan asks Noor if he could come down with her. But as soon as Noor says no, he leaves her alone.

The two actors have delivered commendable performances, which make the show fascinating to watch.

@FarhatIshtiaq #YehDilMera is turning out to be a dream of a drama & the suspense is building! Really felt for Noor , I am severely claustrophobic no one knows the Deep anxiety Elevators & lifts give me Excellent acting from #sajalaly Really imp to have this out in the open 🙏🏻 — Sadaf Haider (@tomtomatoe) November 28, 2019

just when you feel you’re kinda getting to know Amaan, he suddenly throws a curveball and completely gets you back to square one. he isn’t letting anyone know who or what he truly is and @ahadrazamir is doing a stellar job at conveying that to us. 💯 #YehDilMera #YeDilMera pic.twitter.com/g6BCSnCVc3 — Nikita (@nikitaarons) November 27, 2019

Aman. This Man who is vulnerable, looking shady, disturbed and confused, tonight showed another dimension of his character. He cares for Aina? That came as a surprise. Good one @FarhatIshtiaq jee. @ahadrazamir is outperforming himself in every scene. #Yehdilmera — Sadia Anwar (@Sadiaanwar007) November 27, 2019

ahad’s truly the highlight of #yehdilmera for me, although i’d say he’s given the least amount of scenes. his brooding demeanor, commendable voice modulation & ominous expressions give me the chills! amaan is a unique & layered character beautifully being brought to life by ahad. — Raksha. (@xAngelWingz) November 27, 2019

Ahhh #SaHad are such brilliant actors Ahad is totally slaying Aman I got goosebumps his charchter is so interesting and my munchkin sajal she is so gooood with this I mean her performance is outstanding the elevator scene and the breakdown scene were worth applaud #YehDilMera pic.twitter.com/Pq893nm8Mk — Noor🌼 (@Glowingxmoon) November 27, 2019

Loved the episode of #YehDilMera. Writers pls give us more mystery less misery. @Iamsajalali is such a treasure. — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) November 27, 2019

WOW! WOW! WOW!

Kya episode thi..

Sajal and Ahad both outshined in today’s episode. The way Sajal acted in that lift just amazing. And the way Ahad acted in that piano scene.. I mean “Wah”👏🏻@FarhatIshtiaq hats off to you for writing something different and amazing. #YehDilMera — R!MsHa (@sahadsfangirl) November 27, 2019

Both Sajal and Ahad’s characters in Yeh Dil Mera are complex. Manipulative, shrewd and twisted, Amaan is a young entrepreneur who has many layers to his personality.

Sajal is a pampered girl, who is still in university. She suffers from mental disturbances (because of her past) and gets claustrophobic in closed spaces.

I have 172737288383929 more theories about #YehDilMera . Gawd this show is so intriguing — YehDilMeraTeam (@YehDilMera) November 28, 2019

The storyline is definitely intriguing, as there are mysteries and untold backstories of the characters that keeps you on your toes.

