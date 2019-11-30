Saturday, November 30, 2019  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Yasir Nawaz to star in Mera Dil Mera Dushman

55 mins ago
Yasir Nawaz to star in Mera Dil Mera Dushman

Actor and director Yasir Nawaz has been roped in for a role in the upcoming drama Mera Dil Mera Dushman.

Ehd e Wafa’s Alizey Shah will be sharing the screen with Yasir, alongside her rumoured boyfriend Noaman Sami.

The drama’s producers, Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, told Something Haute that it’s a love story with lots of family drama.

The duo has worked together in Mann Mayal and Do Bol. However, we’re yet to find out about the details of their new project.

Yasir has previously proved his acting skills in Dil Mom Ka Diya and Nadaaniyan.

Also with Alizey and Noaman joining the cast, Mera Dil Mera Dushman will be something to look forward to.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Alizey Shah Yasir Nawaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Yasir Nawaz, Alizey Shah, drama, Mera Dil Mera Dushman
 
MOST READ
Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee
Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
Sanam Chaudhry ties knot in intimate nikkah ceremony
Sanam Chaudhry ties knot in intimate nikkah ceremony
The real story behind Ali Rehman's viral McDonald's video
The real story behind Ali Rehman’s viral McDonald’s video
Reema and Dr Tariq Shahab celebrate 8 years together
Reema and Dr Tariq Shahab celebrate 8 years together
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.