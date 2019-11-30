Yasir Nawaz to star in Mera Dil Mera Dushman

Actor and director Yasir Nawaz has been roped in for a role in the upcoming drama Mera Dil Mera Dushman.

Ehd e Wafa’s Alizey Shah will be sharing the screen with Yasir, alongside her rumoured boyfriend Noaman Sami.

The drama’s producers, Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, told Something Haute that it’s a love story with lots of family drama.

The duo has worked together in Mann Mayal and Do Bol. However, we’re yet to find out about the details of their new project.

Yasir has previously proved his acting skills in Dil Mom Ka Diya and Nadaaniyan.

Also with Alizey and Noaman joining the cast, Mera Dil Mera Dushman will be something to look forward to.

