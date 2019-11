Yasir Hussain wants people to get rid of the habit of smoking.

The actor posted a picture of his late father on Instagram.

“This is my father, today is his 12 death anniversary. He had only one bad habit and that can be seen in the picture,” he wrote.

Yasir told his followers that his father died of lung cancer. “You should also tell your loved ones to stay away from smoking,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.