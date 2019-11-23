Saturday, November 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > LifeandStyle

Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee

21 mins ago
Actor says there's a backstory

A video of actor Ali Rehman made rounds on social media, in which he can be seen shouting at a McDonald’s employee.

The 25-second video starts off in the middle of an argument between the actor and employee.

Ali can be heard saying: “Am I joking with you? Do you talk to everyone like this? Do you know who I am? Have you ever seen me on TV?”

The employee, who is clearly trying to calm the situation, tells Ali not to take it the wrong way. The Parchi actor replies: “You are an employee. It's your job to listen to me. I'm paying, yaar.”

The person behind the counter replies, “Yes sir, I know. You are right. Please don't get offended.”

SAMAA Digital reached out to Ali to hear what he has to say about the incident. “There’s obviously a backstory attached to it,” was all he had to say.

While we still don’t know what exactly caused the argument, people on Twitter have been bashing him for his seemingly poor behaviour.

There were also speculations that this could be a publicity stunt.

SAMAA Digital has contacted Ali's PR team for a comment. This story will be updated when they provide a statement.

