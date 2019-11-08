Friday, November 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Two Pakistani-origin authors shortlisted for South Asian Literature prize

55 mins ago
Two Pakistani-origin authors shortlisted for South Asian Literature prize

Photo: Jamil Jan and Sadia Abbas

Two authors of Pakistani-origin, Sadia Abbas and Jamil Jan Kochai have been shortlisted for the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2019, along with four other authors.

Abbas’ novel The Empty Room is set in Karachi in the 1970s, when political and social unrest were on the rise in the city.

Kochai’s 99 Nights in Logar tells the story of an Afghan-American boy and his journey in Afghanistan, that his parents call home.

The other books contending for the prize are Amitabha Bagchi’s Half The Night Is Gone, Madhuri Vijay’s The Far Field, Raj Kamal Jha’s The City and the Sea and, There’s Gunpowder in the Air by Manoranjan Byapari.

Photo: Facebook/The DSC Prize for South Asian Literature Jury Chair Harish Trivedi revealing the sixth and final book on the DSC Prize 2019 shortlist ‘The Empty Room’ by Sadia Abbas.

The announcement was made at the London School of Economics and Political Science in the UK.

The DSC Prize founders, along with jury chair Harish Trivedi and jury member Jeremy Tambling were present at the event.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
literature novels
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Social media reacts to Ehd e Wafa Episode 6
Social media reacts to Ehd e Wafa Episode 6
Meesha Shafi, Eman Suleman have something to say about Khalil-ur-Rehman
Meesha Shafi, Eman Suleman have something to say about Khalil-ur-Rehman
Sana Javed shares the struggle of playing a rape survivor
Sana Javed shares the struggle of playing a rape survivor
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.