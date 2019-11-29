Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

Netizens in India took to Twitter on Friday to call for a boycott of Salman Khan’s upcoming Bollywood blockbuster Dabangg 3, trending the hashtag #BoycottDabangg3 .

Fans have taken offence to a scene in the title track, Times of India reported. ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’ features the superstar dancing with Sadhus near the Narmada river. Earlier on, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti organisation had asked the Central Board of Film Certification to refuse certification for the film. And now this controversy has now erupted into a Twitter trend. Users have claimed it is hurting their religious sentiment.

There are many good things for entertaining people..But apart from that, the jokes on Hindu Religion are shown by Bollywood as entertainment… let’s not forget that this is not a simple thing… let us know their Conspiracy to defame Hindu Religion.#BoycottDabang3pic.twitter.com/7ZYkFFuVxY — R Jay (@ErJay_R) November 29, 2019

this will happen as long as Hindus enjoy seeing movies like pk & drool over these Islamic crooks.the day Hindus boycott these crooks will be a real awakening for us Hindus.#BoycottDabang3 https://t.co/hEeZFwChH0 — ashwani gupta (@yantrak) November 28, 2019

However, fans of Salman were equally quick to come to his aid, using the hashtag #AwaitingDabangg3.

