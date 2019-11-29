Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

1 hour ago
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

Netizens in India took to Twitter on Friday to call for a boycott of Salman Khan’s upcoming Bollywood blockbuster Dabangg 3, trending the hashtag #BoycottDabangg3 . 

Fans have taken offence to a scene in the title track, Times of India reported. ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’ features the superstar dancing with Sadhus near the Narmada river. Earlier on, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti organisation had asked the Central Board of Film Certification to refuse certification for the film. And now this controversy has now erupted into a Twitter trend. Users have claimed it is hurting their religious sentiment.

However, fans of Salman were equally quick to come to his aid, using the hashtag #AwaitingDabangg3.

 

Tell us what you think:

