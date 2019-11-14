Thursday, November 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > LifeandStyle

Those spreading leaked videos will be punished, says Rabi Pirzada

2 hours ago
Rabi Pirzada, the Pakistani artist who quit the television industry a few days after her videos and pictures were leaked on social media, says that the people who had spread her private data were being arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency’s cyber-crime wing.

In a video, Pirzada said that two people have been arrested for spreading her videos.

“They will be punished in this world,” she said, adding that they will also be punished by Allah. “I pray that such kind of people be punished,” she said.

She said that many women had offered her their support and told her that they will protest for her and nobody will be able to say anything. However, she said that she refused to take their help.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate baby Rayan’s birthday
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Fiza Ali says Aamir Liaquat proposed to her
Locusts: A crunchy delicacy for your biryani, BBQ
The internet is not okay with Gulab Jamun pizza
