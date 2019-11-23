The real story behind Ali Rehman’s viral McDonald’s video

It was a social experiment

The aim of the video was to raise awareness on the #TumJantayHoMainKaunHoon culture, Rehman clarified in a video statement posted on his Twitter account shortly after the first video went viral.

He said the disparity between the rich and poor in Pakistan is immense and the VIP culture does nothing to help the problem.

The 25-second video of Ali at Mcdonald's starts off in the middle of an argument between the actor and employee.

Ali can be heard saying: “Am I joking with you? Do you talk to everyone like this? Do you know who I am? Have you ever seen me on TV?”

The employee, who is clearly trying to calm the situation, tells Ali not to take it the wrong way. The Parchi actor replies: “You are an employee. It's your job to listen to me. I'm paying, yaar.”

The person behind the counter replies, “Yes sir, I know. You are right. Please don't get offended.”