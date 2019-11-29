The Pussycat Dolls are reuniting for a UK tour

The cat’s out of the bag, as they say. Nicole Scherzinger and fellow members of her girl group have confirmed that Pussycat Dolls are reuniting with a comeback performance during The X Factor: Celebrity final on Saturday.

It’s been 10 years since we last saw the Pussycat Dolls. A whole decade. But the girl group have announced that they are reuniting for a comeback tour next April across the UK and Ireland, reported E! News.

“I am very excited to share that we are back, baby!” Scherzinger, who serves as a judge The Masked Singer, tweeted on Thursday. “The #PCDReunion tour kicks off in the UK in April 2020! Tickets are on sale this Sunday at 10 am. What show are you coming to?!”

I am very excited to share that we are back, baby! 😻 The #PCDReunion tour kicks off in the UK in April 2020! Tickets are on-sale this Sunday at 10am. What show are you coming to?! 🙌🏽🎶🤸🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fuwtunNmzf — Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) November 28, 2019

However, one member of the band – Melody Thornton – won’t be joining them on the road, as it is revealed that they will be touring the UK and Ireland without her.

The group, behind songs like “Don’t Cha” and “When I Grow Up,” revealed a number of dates for the U.K. tour that first starts in Dublin on April 5, 2020, and finishes in London on the following April 17.

Their reunion was partly inspired by the Spice Girls successful tour earlier this year, as the women claimed that they felt the series of shows was ‘inspiring’.

The Pussycat Dolls began as a burlesque dance troupe that evolved into an all-female singing group through a record deal with Interscope in 2003. They disbanded in 2010 after releasing two albums.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram