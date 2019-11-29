Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

The Pussycat Dolls are reuniting for a UK tour

2 hours ago
The Pussycat Dolls are reuniting for a UK tour

The cat’s out of the bag, as they say. Nicole Scherzinger and fellow members of her girl group have confirmed that Pussycat Dolls are reuniting with a comeback performance during The X Factor: Celebrity final on Saturday.

It’s been 10 years since we last saw the Pussycat Dolls. A whole decade. But the girl group have announced that they are reuniting for a comeback tour next April across the UK and Ireland, reported E! News.

“I am very excited to share that we are back, baby!” Scherzinger, who serves as a judge The Masked Singer, tweeted on Thursday. “The #PCDReunion tour kicks off in the UK in April 2020! Tickets are on sale this Sunday at 10 am. What show are you coming to?!”

 

However, one member of the band – Melody Thornton – won’t be joining them on the road, as it is revealed that they will be touring the UK and Ireland without her.

The group, behind songs like “Don’t Cha” and “When I Grow Up,” revealed a number of dates for the U.K. tour that first starts in Dublin on April 5, 2020, and finishes in London on the following April 17.

Their reunion was partly inspired by the Spice Girls successful tour earlier this year, as the women claimed that they felt the series of shows was ‘inspiring’.

The Pussycat Dolls began as a burlesque dance troupe that evolved into an all-female singing group through a record deal with Interscope in 2003. They disbanded in 2010 after releasing two albums.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
Pussycat Dolls
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Don’t Cha, When I Grow Up, Pussycat Dolls, Melody Thornton, UK, Ireland, Concert, Spice Girls
 
MOST READ
Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee
Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
The real story behind Ali Rehman's viral McDonald's video
The real story behind Ali Rehman’s viral McDonald’s video
Sanam Chaudhry ties knot in intimate nikkah ceremony
Sanam Chaudhry ties knot in intimate nikkah ceremony
Reema and Dr Tariq Shahab celebrate 8 years together
Reema and Dr Tariq Shahab celebrate 8 years together
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.