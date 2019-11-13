Superstar crosses 90-day mark in cinemas

Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf starrer Superstar has been running in cinemas for more than 90 days.

Bilal took to Twitter to congratulate his team over the achievement.

SUPERSTAR running successfully for 90 + Days. God Bless everyone for making this possible. A big Congrats to the Superstar Team:))) Allah tera shukar!!! @TheMahiraKhan @SSthemovie_ pic.twitter.com/9BWYsudu1Z — Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) November 12, 2019

Mahira’s character Noor is a simple girl living in the world of her dreams until she comes to terms with reality. She meets a big-time superstar Sameer Khan (Bilal) and falls in love with him. But, their love story takes an ugly turn and the two get separated.

Mahira and Bilal make for a delightful on-screen couple. The chemistry between the two stars has been lauded by fans in the Ehteshamuddin directorial.

The music by Azaan Sami Khan and Saad Sultan is pleasing. Its song Bekaraan has been making waves and has fans hooked on to it.

The movie also stars Marina Khan, Jawed Sheikh, Nadeem Baig, Asma Abbas, Ali Kazmi, Waqar Hussain, and Alizay Shah.

The film is currently screening in Karachi’s Nueplex and Cinepax cinemas. It released on August 12.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.