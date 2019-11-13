Wednesday, November 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Superstar crosses 90-day mark in cinemas

50 mins ago
Superstar crosses 90-day mark in cinemas

Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf starrer Superstar has been running in cinemas for more than 90 days.

Bilal took to Twitter to congratulate his team over the achievement.

Mahira’s character Noor is a simple girl living in the world of her dreams until she comes to terms with reality. She meets a big-time superstar Sameer Khan (Bilal) and falls in love with him. But, their love story takes an ugly turn and the two get separated.

Mahira and Bilal make for a delightful on-screen couple. The chemistry between the two stars has been lauded by fans in the Ehteshamuddin directorial.

The music by Azaan Sami Khan and Saad Sultan is pleasing. Its song Bekaraan has been making waves and has fans hooked on to it.  

The movie also stars Marina Khan, Jawed Sheikh, Nadeem Baig, Asma Abbas, Ali Kazmi, Waqar Hussain, and Alizay Shah.

The film is currently screening in Karachi’s Nueplex and Cinepax cinemas. It released on August 12.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Bilal Ashraf Mahira Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate baby Rayan’s birthday
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate baby Rayan’s birthday
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Fiza Ali says Aamir Liaquat proposed to her
Fiza Ali says Aamir Liaquat proposed to her
The internet is not okay with Gulab Jamun pizza
The internet is not okay with Gulab Jamun pizza
Not answerable for opinions of my colleagues, bosses: Mansha Pasha
Not answerable for opinions of my colleagues, bosses: Mansha Pasha
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.