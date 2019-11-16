Sonic the Hedgehog redesign saves its new trailer

The first trailer for the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie arrived earlier this year, and was immediately met with criticism over Sonic’s appearance. The widespread backlash to the CGI character actually forced the movie to be delayed so the team could fix Sonic. Paramount Pictures has now released a new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog, and Sonic looks a lot better.

The new Sonic has bigger eyes and the CGI body is far less elongated.

THE DIFFERENCE IN THE SONIC MOVIE SONIC’S IS INSANE pic.twitter.com/RmYr7vWUKz — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) November 12, 2019

Sonic’s latest trailer doesn’t show much more about the movie, but we do get a good look at Jim Carrey in his role as Doctor Robotnik

In May, Director Jeff Fowler confirmed that a redesign prompted by the fan outcry, over elements of Sonic like his long legs and a full set of teeth, is going to push the film.

Sonic the Hedgehog will hit theaters on Valentine’s Day 2020.

