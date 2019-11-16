Saturday, November 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Sonic the Hedgehog redesign saves its new trailer

8 mins ago
Sonic the Hedgehog redesign saves its new trailer

The first trailer for the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie arrived earlier this year, and was immediately met with criticism over Sonic’s appearance. The widespread backlash to the CGI character actually forced the movie to be delayed so the team could fix Sonic. Paramount Pictures has now released a new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog, and Sonic looks a lot better.

The new Sonic has bigger eyes and the CGI body is far less elongated.

Sonic’s latest trailer doesn’t show much more about the movie, but we do get a good look at Jim Carrey in his role as Doctor Robotnik

In May, Director Jeff Fowler confirmed that a redesign prompted by the fan outcry, over elements of Sonic like his long legs and a full set of teeth, is going to push the film.

Sonic the Hedgehog will hit theaters on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Hollywood Sonic the Hegdehog
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sega, Sonic, Sonic the hedgehog
 
MOST READ
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate baby Rayan’s birthday
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate baby Rayan’s birthday
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Those spreading leaked videos will be punished, says Rabi Pirzada
Those spreading leaked videos will be punished, says Rabi Pirzada
Hamza Ali Abbasi is leaving acting for Islam
Hamza Ali Abbasi is leaving acting for Islam
Locusts: A crunchy delicacy for your biryani, BBQ
Locusts: A crunchy delicacy for your biryani, BBQ
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.