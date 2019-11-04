Social media reacts to Ehd e Wafa Episode 6

The sixth episode of Ehd e Wafa aired on Sunday and won millions of hearts, making the drama the third highest trend on Pakistani Twitter Monday morning.

The drama has managed to develop a significant fan base since it first aired. A story about four college friends who meet at Cadet College in Murree, Ehd e Wafa is about true friendship, love and patriotism.

After the episode was aired, fans took to twitter to express their love for it. They couldn’t stop gushing over the chemistry between Ahad Raza Mir and Alizeh Shah.

The episode shows Saad (Mir) entering the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), the part that was most awaited by the audience. Here, the drama introduced a new character, Gulzar Hussain (Kainat Baber), PMA candidate from DG Khan. Gulzar instantly became a favorite as viewers expressed their love for his comic timing and goofy character.

This Man has a separate Fan base..🔥#EhdEWafa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zvpmqTQ2iG — S a ر a ♨️ (@SaRazinG_) November 3, 2019

I’m watching all the drama just for this Guy! ❤❤❤❤✌✌💥💥🌠🌠🌠 #EhdEWafa pic.twitter.com/lbohnT1S3n — Burhan Afridi (@Burhiii_Here) November 3, 2019

Although Saad’s life takes a new turn, his friends’ lives haven’t changed much. Scenes showing Shehryar (Ahmed Ali Akbar) playing in his father’s band left viewers heart broken.

#EhdEWafa Topper of the board become Band boy 😭😭😭 Reality of our society 💔 #EhdEWafa pic.twitter.com/M7z6lfX4n4 — Hassan (@hussan4777) November 3, 2019

Reality Of Life, 😕 but this guy wins many hearts 💕#EhdEWafa pic.twitter.com/iyH0R0lrgi — Anum Ghafaar (@AnamTweeting) November 3, 2019

Ehd e Wafa is directed by Saife Hassan and written by Mustafa Afridi of Sang-e-Mar Mar and Aangan fame.

It is produced by Momina Durain in collaboration with the ISPR and first aired on HUM TV on September 22.