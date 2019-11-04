Monday, November 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Social media reacts to Ehd e Wafa Episode 6

5 mins ago
Social media reacts to Ehd e Wafa Episode 6

The sixth episode of Ehd e Wafa aired on Sunday and won millions of hearts, making the drama the third highest trend on Pakistani Twitter Monday morning.

The drama has managed to develop a significant fan base since it first aired. A story about four college friends who meet at Cadet College in Murree, Ehd e Wafa is about true friendship, love and patriotism.

After the episode was aired, fans took to twitter to express their love for it. They couldn’t stop gushing over the chemistry between Ahad Raza Mir and Alizeh Shah.

The episode shows Saad (Mir) entering the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), the part that was most awaited by the audience. Here, the drama introduced a new character, Gulzar Hussain (Kainat Baber), PMA candidate from DG Khan. Gulzar instantly became a favorite as viewers expressed their love for his comic timing and goofy character.

Although Saad’s life takes a new turn, his friends’ lives haven’t changed much. Scenes showing Shehryar (Ahmed Ali Akbar) playing in his father’s band left viewers heart broken.

Ehd e Wafa is directed by Saife Hassan and written by Mustafa Afridi of Sang-e-Mar Mar and Aangan fame.

It is produced by Momina Durain in collaboration with the ISPR and first aired on HUM TV on September 22.

 
Ehd-e-Wafa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
ehd e wafa, ehdewafa, ahad raza mir, osman khalid butt, alizeh shah, episode six
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Mehwish Hayat bids farewell to 'dear friend' Thomas Drew
Mehwish Hayat bids farewell to ‘dear friend’ Thomas Drew
Mohib Mirza, Aamina Sheikh split after 14 years of marriage
Mohib Mirza, Aamina Sheikh split after 14 years of marriage
Reema and Sushmita Sen pair up at charity event
Reema and Sushmita Sen pair up at charity event
Women on Wheels to help females reclaim Karachi's public spaces
Women on Wheels to help females reclaim Karachi’s public spaces
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.