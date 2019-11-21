Shaniera Akram wins hearts with patriotic tweet

Shaniera Akram has garnered a fan base of her own with her candid personality.

The celebrity’s earlier post, demanding authorities’ attention towards the horrific condition of Karachi’s Clifton Beach created a stir.

She has now won over people with her patriotic tweet, expressing her love for Pakistan’s national anthem.

It’s very hard for me to choose between Australia and Pakistan for the #AUSvPak test but I must admit I just got a little bit emotional when they just played the National Anthem for Pakistan 💚🥰 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) November 21, 2019

“It’s very hard for me to choose between Australia and Pakistan for the AUSvPak test but I must admit I just got a little bit emotional when they just played the National Anthem for Pakistan,” she wrote.

The actor recently reminded people of the effects of plastic waste. She took to Twitter to post a picture of Karachi’s Sea View Beach covered with heaps upon heaps of garbage.

“Remember that plastic that we used once?” She asked, followed by a video in which workers were cleaning up the beach.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.