Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Shaniera Akram wins hearts with patriotic tweet

14 mins ago
Shaniera Akram wins hearts with patriotic tweet

Shaniera Akram has garnered a fan base of her own with her candid personality.

The celebrity’s earlier post, demanding authorities’ attention towards the horrific condition of Karachi’s Clifton Beach created a stir.

She has now won over people with her patriotic tweet, expressing her love for Pakistan’s national anthem.

“It’s very hard for me to choose between Australia and Pakistan for the AUSvPak test but I must admit I just got a little bit emotional when they just played the National Anthem for Pakistan,” she wrote.

The actor recently reminded people of the effects of plastic waste. She took to Twitter to post a picture of Karachi’s Sea View Beach covered with heaps upon heaps of garbage.

“Remember that plastic that we used once?” She asked, followed by a video in which workers were cleaning up the beach.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
AUSvPAK Shaniera Akram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Lollywood, Director, Film, pervaiz malik
 
MOST READ
Those spreading leaked videos will be punished, says Rabi Pirzada
Those spreading leaked videos will be punished, says Rabi Pirzada
Mira Sethi’s wedding dress is what dreams are made of
Mira Sethi’s wedding dress is what dreams are made of
Hamza Ali Abbasi is leaving acting for Islam
Hamza Ali Abbasi is leaving acting for Islam
Ali Sethi makes Mira Sethi's wedding even more magical
Ali Sethi makes Mira Sethi’s wedding even more magical
Raveena Tandon lauds Pakistani ATC for saving Indian flight
Raveena Tandon lauds Pakistani ATC for saving Indian flight
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.