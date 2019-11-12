Scoob! trailer shows how Shaggy met Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo and the gang are back with an epic origin story of the childhood classic cartoon.

The trailer for Scoob! shows the early days of Scooby-Doo and his friends. Young Shabby first meets the puppy version of his yet-to-be-named canine partner in crime on the beach.

When a police officer looms over Shaggy’s head, he claims the dog is his. The quick-thinking child names the dog Scooby Dooby Doo, after looking at the pack of Snooby Snacks lying beside him.

Shaggy and Scooby later meet the rest of the gang- Fred, Velma, and Daphne for trick-or-treating.

The teaser then shows the crime-solving teens that fans know and love.

The film will release on May 15, 2020.