Sarmad Khoosat compliments Saba Qamar in the most beautiful way

3 hours ago
Sarmad Khoosat has a lot to say about Saba Qamar.

He posted a sun-kissed picture of himself and Saba on Instagram, (where the two are adorably posing) and wrote the sweetest caption for her.

“There are actors who are super talented. There are actors who are beautiful. There are actors who are super professional,” the Zindagi Tamasha director wrote.

“And then you put all of that in one actor and some more of all of these ingredients….AND….you have Saba Qamar Zaman.”

He went on to call Saba a phenomenon. “Aik he piece hai aisa. Koi aur shaakh nahi hai inki (She’s one of a kind and has no branches).”

Sarmad also had an “immodest” confession to make: “She makes me look quite nice in this photo.”

The picture was a sneak peak from the sets of his upcoming project Kamli, the director said. Kamli is expected to release in Summer 2020.

Saba thanked him for his kind words and the overwhelming compliments. “I’m touched,” she wrote while reposting the picture.

Sarmad’s latest directorial venture, Zindagi Tamasha, was recently screened at Busan Film Festival and also managed to bag an international nomination prior to its Pakistan release.

The duo has earlier worked together in Manto, where Sarmad shared the screen with Saba and also directed the film.

