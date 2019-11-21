Sanam Marvi accused of sending her neighbour death threats

A complaint has been filed against herA complaint was registered on Wednesday against folk singer Sanam Marvi for harassing and assaulting her neighbour over a property dispute.Rafat Jamal has filed a case at Lahore’s Johar Town police station, accusing the singer of threatening to occupy her house.Related: Abida Parveen files copyright claim against Coke StudioAccording to Jamal, Marvi had quarreled with her several times and is now sending her death threats.On Wednesday, Marvi’s first song for Coke Studio Season 12 Hairaan Hua was also removed from YouTube over a copyright claim by Abida Parveen.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.