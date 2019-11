Sanam Chaudhry made for a beautiful bride as she tied the knot with musical artist Somee Chohan.

The actor shared pictures of her nikkah ceremony.

“Forever mera (mine),” she wrote with a picture of her husband. Somee also posted a picture with Sanam with the same caption.

The actor is known for her performance in drama Aasmanon Pay Likha and Ghar Titli Ka Par.

