Tuesday, November 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Sana Javed shares the struggle of playing a rape survivor

1 hour ago
Sana Javed shares the struggle of playing a rape survivor

Actor Sana Javed is known for her critically acclaimed performances and doing justice to her roles. Her performance in drama Ruswai has made viewers shower praises for her talent.

She plays the role of Sameera- a rape survivor- and a doctor by profession. Her husband, played by Mikaal Zulfiqar refuses to see her when she returns home traumatised after she was kidnapped and raped.

Sana’s acting skills have been lauded by many. However, it wasn’t easy playing the role, she shared in an Instagram post.

“I take pride in giving or attempting to give a hundred percent to my characters for each scene. This took more than that, it entailed dying inside a million times and more which will still be less than the actual victims of abuse,” she wrote.

Social media was filled with appreciation for the Khaani actor after Episode 5, which showed the assault.

The Intezaar actor urged everyone to stand together against harassment.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Ruswai Sana Javed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sana Javed, Ruswai, rape, victim, abuse, drama, Episode 5 Ruswai, Sana, Mikaal Zulfiqar
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Mehwish Hayat bids farewell to 'dear friend' Thomas Drew
Mehwish Hayat bids farewell to ‘dear friend’ Thomas Drew
Mohib Mirza, Aamina Sheikh split after 14 years of marriage
Mohib Mirza, Aamina Sheikh split after 14 years of marriage
Reema and Sushmita Sen pair up at charity event
Reema and Sushmita Sen pair up at charity event
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar wants women to gang-rape men to prove equality
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar wants women to gang-rape men to prove equality
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.