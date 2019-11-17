Sunday, November 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Saba Qamar strikes a pose with her ‘Saeein’

3 hours ago
Saba Qamar strikes a pose with her ‘Saeein’

Photo: Saba Qamar/Instagram

Actor Saba Qamar is a big fan of the popular drama Mera Saeein.

She shared a picture with Nauman Ijaz on her Instagram and titled it as ‘Mera Saeein’.

Ijaz has built a notable legacy for himself over the years. His performance in the show left people raving about his acting chops.

The pair will soon be seen in Kashif Nisar’s new web series.

Mera Saaein is a political drama that aired on ARY Digital in 2010 and 2011. Directed by Baber Javed, it is known as one of the most popular Pakistani dramas of all time.

The show focused on the life of a feudal lord, Malik Wajahat Ali, who has many wives. He, however, is obsessed with having a male heir and is willing to cross any length to fulfill his desire.

The drama also starred Aamina Sheikh, Sunti Marshall, Mohib Mirza, Savera Nadeem, and Faisal Qureshi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Nauman Ijaz Saba Qamar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Saba Qamar, Instagram, Nauman Ijaz, Pakistani celebrities, Pakistani dramas
 
MOST READ
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate baby Rayan’s birthday
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate baby Rayan’s birthday
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Those spreading leaked videos will be punished, says Rabi Pirzada
Those spreading leaked videos will be punished, says Rabi Pirzada
Hamza Ali Abbasi is leaving acting for Islam
Hamza Ali Abbasi is leaving acting for Islam
Mira Sethi’s wedding dress is what dreams are made of
Mira Sethi’s wedding dress is what dreams are made of
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.