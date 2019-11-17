Saba Qamar strikes a pose with her ‘Saeein’

Actor Saba Qamar is a big fan of the popular drama Mera Saeein.

She shared a picture with Nauman Ijaz on her Instagram and titled it as ‘Mera Saeein’.

Ijaz has built a notable legacy for himself over the years. His performance in the show left people raving about his acting chops.

The pair will soon be seen in Kashif Nisar’s new web series.

Mera Saaein is a political drama that aired on ARY Digital in 2010 and 2011. Directed by Baber Javed, it is known as one of the most popular Pakistani dramas of all time.

The show focused on the life of a feudal lord, Malik Wajahat Ali, who has many wives. He, however, is obsessed with having a male heir and is willing to cross any length to fulfill his desire. The drama also starred Aamina Sheikh, Sunti Marshall, Mohib Mirza, Savera Nadeem, and Faisal Qureshi.

