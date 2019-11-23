Saturday, November 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Resham proves she’s still a diva

14 mins ago
Ali Zafar posts a video of the veteran actor

Veteran actor Resham recently attended a friend’s birthday in Lahore and a video of her made rounds on the internet.

Singer Ali Zafar posted the video on his Instagram stories, in which the actor can be seen posing dramatically for the camera.

Resham, Ali and Maya Ali were seen in pictures at Momin Ali Munshi’s birthday dinner in Lahore.

Resham had also hosted another dinner Thursday night for Momin.

