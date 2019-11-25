Reema and Dr Tariq Shahab celebrate 8 years together

Pakistan film industry’s former leading actress Reema Khan celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary with Dr Tariq Shahab in a private affair in the US.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared pictures of the event while thanking friends for making the event memorable.

A special cake was also prepared for the occasion and had the couple’s wedding picture printed on it.

Reema married Pakistani-American cardiologist Dr Tariq Shahab in November 2011. On March 24, 2015, Reema gave birth to their first child Ali Shahab.