Tuesday, November 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Raveena Tandon lauds Pakistani ATC for saving Indian flight

1 hour ago
Raveena Tandon lauds Pakistani ATC for saving Indian flight

Indian actor Raveena Tandon hailed a Pakistani air traffic controller (ATC) for saving a flight from disaster.

The flight was going to Oman’s Muscat from India’s Jaipur and carried 150 passengers. The plane was caught in the middle of a weather pattern, followed by lightning, while it was flying over Karachi.

The pilot initiated an emergency protocol to broadcast ‘Mayday’ to nearby stations.

The ATC responded to the captain’s call and directed it through the dense air traffic for the remaining journey.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
India Raveena Tandon
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Lollywood, Director, Film, pervaiz malik
 
MOST READ
Those spreading leaked videos will be punished, says Rabi Pirzada
Those spreading leaked videos will be punished, says Rabi Pirzada
Mira Sethi’s wedding dress is what dreams are made of
Mira Sethi’s wedding dress is what dreams are made of
Hamza Ali Abbasi is leaving acting for Islam
Hamza Ali Abbasi is leaving acting for Islam
Locusts: A crunchy delicacy for your biryani, BBQ
Locusts: A crunchy delicacy for your biryani, BBQ
Ali Sethi makes Mira Sethi's wedding even more magical
Ali Sethi makes Mira Sethi’s wedding even more magical
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.