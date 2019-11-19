Raveena Tandon lauds Pakistani ATC for saving Indian flight

Indian actor Raveena Tandon hailed a Pakistani air traffic controller (ATC) for saving a flight from disaster.

When humanity wins over politics. Pakistani air traffic controller saves a Jaipur to Muscat flight from disaster https://t.co/XEzSuVFzUC — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 16, 2019

The flight was going to Oman’s Muscat from India’s Jaipur and carried 150 passengers. The plane was caught in the middle of a weather pattern, followed by lightning, while it was flying over Karachi.

The pilot initiated an emergency protocol to broadcast ‘Mayday’ to nearby stations.

The ATC responded to the captain’s call and directed it through the dense air traffic for the remaining journey.

