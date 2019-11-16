Saturday, November 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Queen Maxima of Netherlands to visit Pakistan

6 mins ago
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will arrive to Pakistan on November 25 for a three-day visit as the special advocate to the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.

The Dutch royal will discuss the progress of financial services to improve the economic situation of Pakistan, a statement from the Pakistan Embassy of the Netherlands said.

During her stay, the queen will hold talks with international development partners, representatives of the fintech sector, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and NADRA Chairman Usman Mubin.

She is also expected to meet President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Queen Maxima will also be present at the launch of the Micropayments Gateway. It is a central bank initiative to reduce the cost of small payments in order to stimulate digital payments, in particular for people in poverty situations.

She will also visit a project developed with the CEO Partnership for Economic Inclusion.

In Lahore, the queen will look in on a number of projects that focus on digital financial services that, among other things, contribute to the development of entrepreneurs.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
