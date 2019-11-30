Patari collaborates with Mohsin Abbas Haider, fans uninstall the app

Pakistani music-streaming service Patari has shared promotions for the new Mohsin Abbas Haider single ‘Rooh’ but in reaction, some fans are saying they will uninstall the app.

The fans are not happy with Patari giving its platform to the singer, actor, and songwriter Abbas because in July his wife at the time accused him of beating her. Fatima Sohail went public with photographs of bruises. Mohsin denied the allegations. An FIR was lodged against Haider and by September the Lahore Family Court accepted Fatima’s request for khula. One other outcome was that Dunya News cancelled Abbas’s show Mazaaq Raat.

The latest development is that Abbas worked on his new song Rooh with Patari. Patari found itself at the centre of a similar controversy when its CEO, Khalid Bajwa, was accused of sexual harassment. He resigned but was rehired. In reaction, some Patari employees quit.

The Abbas single promotion on Patari prompted @tahreem to tweet that she wished the platform had given a “proper intro before advertising [the] song”. @fahashfeminist alleged that Patari was promoting Abbas because it was itself led by a “harasser, known for supporting harassers”.

@fsherjan how long will they get away with it? We will forgive & promote them? When are known abusers? #TimesUp & should be boycotted because it is not acceptable under any circumstances! At least for me, Mohsin Abbas Haider & patari are cancelled for good!

On white ribbon campaign week (to say no to violence against women), Patari relaunches domestic violence accused Mohsin Abbas Haider

Strike 2 by Patari

Time to mass delete the app! https://t.co/27XhV7Gdyo — Farhan Janjua (@FarhanJanjua) November 29, 2019

Earlier, Abbas shared a first look picture of Rooh on his Instagram with the hashtag #ComingSoon. His post was followed by a number of videos of celebrities promoting his upcoming song.

The first video showed actor Naumaan Ijaz, wishing Mohsin the best for his upcoming single, adding that he is like a younger brother. Ijaz said that Abbas and co-producer Faraz Khosa have put their soul into their work, just as the title Rooh suggests.

This shoutout was followed by 16 other videos of support by celebrities such as Nimra Khan, Abrar ul Haq, Nausheen Shah, Faakhir Mehmood, Noorul Hassan Muhammad, Amanat Ali, Sohail Haider, Mohib Mirza, Farhana Maqsood, and Baaji director Saqib Malik. They all wished for the song to become a hit.

