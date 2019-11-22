Noor Jehan’s granddaughter says pregnancy made her more fearless

Natasha Khalid Lakhani, a makeup artist and the granddaughter of legendary singer Noor Jehan, is about to embark on the journey of motherhood.

The artist wrote on Instagram about how her pregnancy changed her. “It has made me more fearless, thankful and has opened my heart in a way nothing has before.”

Natasha shared that creativity has always been her biggest passion, and that her pregnancy has been a humbling experience.

Continuing in another post, she wrote about stretch marks, and how they are not beautiful, but still okay.

“They are there as a reminder of the hard work I went through to birth my babe. They’re a confirmation of how remarkable and magnificent my body is – making it through a terrible pregnancy and then labor. They’re pathways of my heart, on the outside of my body,” she wrote.

She said that motherhood can be beautiful but messy at the same time.

“It’s so hard but so rewarding. It’s my new reality and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she concluded.