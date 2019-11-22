Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Noor Jehan’s granddaughter says pregnancy made her more fearless

4 hours ago
Noor Jehan’s granddaughter says pregnancy made her more fearless

Natasha Khalid Lakhani, a makeup artist and the granddaughter of legendary singer Noor Jehan, is about to embark on the journey of motherhood.

The artist wrote on Instagram about how her pregnancy changed her. “It has made me more fearless, thankful and has opened my heart in a way nothing has before.”

Natasha shared that creativity has always been her biggest passion, and that her pregnancy has been a humbling experience.

Continuing in another post, she wrote about stretch marks, and how they are not beautiful, but still okay.

“They are there as a reminder of the hard work I went through to birth my babe. They’re a confirmation of how remarkable and magnificent my body is – making it through a terrible pregnancy and then labor. They’re pathways of my heart, on the outside of my body,” she wrote.

She said that motherhood can be beautiful but messy at the same time.

“It’s so hard but so rewarding. It’s my new reality and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she concluded.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Natasha Khalid Lakhani
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Lollywood, Director, Film, pervaiz malik
 
MOST READ
Mira Sethi’s wedding dress is what dreams are made of
Mira Sethi’s wedding dress is what dreams are made of
Hamza Ali Abbasi is leaving acting for Islam
Hamza Ali Abbasi is leaving acting for Islam
Ali Sethi makes Mira Sethi's wedding even more magical
Ali Sethi makes Mira Sethi’s wedding even more magical
Ayeza Khan talks about challenges of being celebrity mother
Ayeza Khan talks about challenges of being celebrity mother
Raveena Tandon lauds Pakistani ATC for saving Indian flight
Raveena Tandon lauds Pakistani ATC for saving Indian flight
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.