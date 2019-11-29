Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Nick Jonas, wife celebrate first Thanksgiving since wedding

1 hour ago
Singer Nick Jonas celebrated his first Thanksgiving as a married couple with his wife Priyanka Chopra on Thursday, taking to Instagram to reveal a whole lot of camaraderie and delicious food spread.

Joined by the Jonas family and Priyanka’s mother, Madhu in the US, the 37-year-old Quantico actor shared a picture of the couple from the intimate gathering and wished her 46.7 million followers.

“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating… I’m so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it. Love and joy always,” Priyanka captioned the post.

Jonas shared a glimpse of the dessert spread while Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram story of the elaborate spread, saying: “This is crazy… so much food.”

The couple celebrated their first Thanksgiving since getting married just days before their first wedding anniversary.

