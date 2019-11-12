Tuesday, November 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Netflix to release second season of You on Dec 26

2 hours ago
Netflix to release second season of You on Dec 26

This is the news fans around the world of the romantic thriller You have been waiting for. 

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), the very creepy bookstore manager will return to screens later this year in a brand new season on Netflix.

Based on a novel by Caroline Kepnes, the show features Joe, who worryingly and obsessively falls in love with Guinevere, popularly known as Beck (Elizabeth Lail). 

It then unveils the dark side of Joe, who does many wild and illegal things for Beck (without telling her about it).

The producer revealed that the second season will take us deeper into Joe’s life.

The first season ended with Joe killing Beck and blaming her death on her therapist. It also showed the return of Joe’s first love interest Candace (Ambyr Childers).

Badgley and Childers will be joined by new cast member Victoria Peretti as Joe’s new love interest, whose character has been named Love. 

