Tuesday, November 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Netflix makes deal to keep historic NY theatre open

2 hours ago
Netflix makes deal to keep historic NY theatre open

Photo: AFP

Streaming giant Netflix will use New York’s historic Paris Theatre, which had been shuttered earlier this year, for special events and screenings of its films — the latest twist in the company’s ongoing spat with the traditional film industry.

The theatre — the city’s last single-screen movie house, located in the heart of Manhattan on 57th Street, not far from Central Park and the Plaza hotel — closed in late August after 71 years in business.

It had reopened in early November for what seemed like a one-off event — a limited theatrical run for Netflix’s Oscar contender “Marriage Story” by New York director Noah Baumbach.

But it would seem that Netflix had bigger plans, AFP reported.

“Now, the iconic theatre will be kept open and become a home for special Netflix events, screenings, and theatrical releases,” the company said Monday in a series of Twitter messages.

The details of the deal were not disclosed, but industry site Deadline Hollywood said it was a 10-year lease agreement.

Netflix has been in a low-grade battle with traditional Hollywood for some time over the Oscar eligibility requirements that films in contention run in regular theatres for a certain period of time.

But many major theatre chains have refused to deal with Netflix unless it consents to longer runs of its films — and a longer waiting period between any film’s theatrical release and its streaming debut.

Currently, the waiting period generally agreed upon by studios and the major chains is 90 days.

That means Netflix has relied thus far on indie movie houses for its releases, but the leasing of the Paris Theater would seem to mark a new phase in its strategy.

For months, it has reportedly been in talks to buy the historic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

On Monday, Deadline Hollywood reported that Netflix had indeed acquired a majority stake in that Los Angeles venue, but Netflix has yet to confirm the deal.

The Paris opened in 1948 when screen legend Marlene Dietrich cut the ribbon.

It turned into one of the country’s most notable art house theatres, focusing on films often ignored by multiplexes.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
netflix new york paris theatre
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Fahmida Riaz, writer
 
MOST READ
Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee
Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
Ayeza Khan talks about challenges of being celebrity mother
Ayeza Khan talks about challenges of being celebrity mother
The real story behind Ali Rehman's viral McDonald's video
The real story behind Ali Rehman’s viral McDonald’s video
Noor Jehan's granddaughter says pregnancy made her more fearless
Noor Jehan’s granddaughter says pregnancy made her more fearless
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.