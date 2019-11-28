Thursday, November 28, 2019  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Nadia Hussain shuts up troll like a boss

1 hour ago
Nadia Hussain shuts up troll like a boss

Nadia Hussain has shown she is not to be messed with.

The model replied to a person on her DMs, who supposedly sent her a hate message.

Nadia replied with, “Just because you have preconceived notions about celebrities not responding to DMs, doesnt mean you can say anything you want.”

“Yes, I read all comments,” she wrote.

She gave an advice to her haters: If someone has a problem with her, they can either ‘unfollow’ her, or just not say anything.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Nadia Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Fahmida Riaz, writer
 
MOST READ
Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee
Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
The real story behind Ali Rehman's viral McDonald's video
The real story behind Ali Rehman’s viral McDonald’s video
Reema and Dr Tariq Shahab celebrate 8 years together
Reema and Dr Tariq Shahab celebrate 8 years together
Noor Jehan's granddaughter says pregnancy made her more fearless
Noor Jehan’s granddaughter says pregnancy made her more fearless
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.