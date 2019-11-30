Saturday, November 30, 2019  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Munna Badnaam Hua will leave you wanting more

39 mins ago
Munna Badnaam Hua will leave you wanting more

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is definitely one of the most awaited Bollywood films this year. The trailer and chart-busting songs have already increased the audience’s anticipation levels and all eyes are now on the much-awaited Munna Badnaam Hua song.

The song is a new spin to the 2010 hit Munni Badnam Hui from the first Dabangg movie. It featured Malaika Arora.

It’s always a delight to watch Salman Khan dance as he adds his own quirk to the song with unique hook steps, and with Munna Badnaam, he seems to have delivered another smashing performance.

However, this one is extra special with an epic dance-off between Chulbul Pandey and Prabhu Deva.

Munna Badnaam has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and also features Warina Hussain.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film is slated to release on December 20.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Dabangg 3 Salman Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Danbangg 3, Salman Khan, Munna Badnam Hua, Prabhu Deva, Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi, Chulbul Pandey, Malaika Arora
 
MOST READ
Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee
Watch: Ali Rehman loses his cool at a McDonald’s employee
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
The real story behind Ali Rehman's viral McDonald's video
The real story behind Ali Rehman’s viral McDonald’s video
Sanam Chaudhry ties knot in intimate nikkah ceremony
Sanam Chaudhry ties knot in intimate nikkah ceremony
Reema and Dr Tariq Shahab celebrate 8 years together
Reema and Dr Tariq Shahab celebrate 8 years together
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.