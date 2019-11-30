Munna Badnaam Hua will leave you wanting more

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is definitely one of the most awaited Bollywood films this year. The trailer and chart-busting songs have already increased the audience’s anticipation levels and all eyes are now on the much-awaited Munna Badnaam Hua song.

The song is a new spin to the 2010 hit Munni Badnam Hui from the first Dabangg movie. It featured Malaika Arora.

It’s always a delight to watch Salman Khan dance as he adds his own quirk to the song with unique hook steps, and with Munna Badnaam, he seems to have delivered another smashing performance.

However, this one is extra special with an epic dance-off between Chulbul Pandey and Prabhu Deva.

Munna Badnaam has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and also features Warina Hussain.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film is slated to release on December 20.

