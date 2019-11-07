Thursday, November 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Momina Mustehsan, Uzair Jaswal drop new single ‘Hamesha’

38 mins ago
Momina Mustehsan, Uzair Jaswal drop new single 'Hamesha'

Momina Mustehsan and Uzair Jaswal, two of Pakistan’s most talented young musicians have paired up for the first time for a mellow ballad. 

The duo released their new single Hamesha on Wednesday, which has received a great response from their fans on social media.

Hamesha is a treat for music lovers with its meaningful lyrics and the singers’ melodious voices.

“In the journey of life, love can determine the path we end up on. We can either choose forever or live a lifetime of broken dreams,” Uzair tweeted.

“And if I ask you to not let go, to fight our demons together, to honor our promise of forever and fulfill our dreams of a lifetime of love – will you?” Momina posted on Instagram.

While people loved the slow ballad, many were left confused after watching the video.

Fans also posted their theories about the video’s concept.

Momina and Uzair are childhood friends and frequently post pictures together.

