HOME > Entertainment

Momina Mustehsan, Bilal Saeed release Punjabi single Baari

39 mins ago
Momina Mustehsan, Bilal Saeed release Punjabi single Baari

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan is back with another duet and this time it’s with Bilal Saeed. 

The two have just released a Punjabi single ‘Baari’ which is rocking some old-Lahore vibes. The official music video has already scored around 1.6 million views and rising on YouTube.

The video features Momina and Bilal as lovers but there are high walls to scale in the relationship. YouTube sensation Rahim Pardesi makes a special appearance.

The song has been produced by Bilal Saeed and One Two Records.

Earlier this month, Mustehsan released single Hamesha with Uzair Jaswal.

Mustehsan became a singing sensation after making her debut with Coke Studio 9’s ‘Afreen Afreen’ that featured her with Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Bilal Saeed Momina Mustehsan
 
