Mira Sethi’s wedding dress is what dreams are made of

Actor Mira Sethi tied the knot with Bilal Siddiqi in an enchanting ceremony this week.

The pictures looked something straight out of a fairytale.

Mira’s outfit by Élan was unconventional, but personified elegance and beauty.

“I did my own makeup, scooped my hair into a ponytail, and married the love of my life. Two weeks before the wedding, at Burning Man, I painted love of life’s nails while love of life was asleep. Love of life woke up, looked at hand, smiled, and went on with his day. Two weeks later he strolled into wedding venue with these nails. I love him, and here are some photos of this crazily delightful day,” she wrote on Instagram.

Many celebrities congratulated her.

However, there was one wish that got our attention.

Actor Adnan Malik, who is Mira’s friend, wrote a heart-warming post for her. “I’m known to be cynical about the institution of marriage, mainly because I don’t see a lot of solid examples of what a good relationship should look and feel like. But in Mira and Bilal’s case, it’s a rare example of how much positive change two people can bring into each other’s lives.

“I’ve seen Mira bloom so beautifully under his kind and thoughtful gaze. This is the stuff marriages should be made of: playfulness, trust, communication, problem-solving and deep care. Mubarak ho meray doston [congratulations my friends], you two, individually (and your couple singularly) are beautiful in every sense of the word.”

Pictures and videos of the event circulated on social media, giving us a glimpse of the celebration.

In 2019, Mira had penned down her feelings for her Bilal. She also described the journey of how she met her life partner in an adorable Instagram post.